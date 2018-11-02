Judge Rejects Gifts And Bribes

Anyone who may want to bribe or influence the decision of Justice Gifty Dekyem will have to think again.

The High Court judge in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua in a strong-worded notice posted on the court’s notice board, warned that no such practices will be tolerated.

The notice said “I do not accept bribes and gifts. Do not give them out.”

A second part of the notice read “You do not need to ‘see me’ to get justice. Do not approach me directly or indirectly in that regard.”

It is unclear what triggered her to put out the notice, but it is believed the judge is guarding herself against the circumstances that led to the dismissal of some 20 magistrates and circuit court judges in 2015, following an investigative report by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

About 12 high court judges were also indicted in the scandal.