Man Loses Life After Chasing His Favourite Meat

The decomposed body of Doe

A MAN who went hunting for rat has unfortunately lost his life when the cave from which he was looking for the rodent to catch collapsed on him.

Twenty-seven-year-old Doe Challa went missing on 25th October, 2018, after embarking on rat hunting expedition into the bush but failed to return. A search party organized to look for him later found his body in an advanced stage of decomposition in a cave.

A Pathologist with Kintampo Hospital, Dr. Gavin Apio, who examined the decomposed body, suspected no foul play but suggested that in the course of digging to find the rat, the cave broke causing suffocation which eventually led to his death.

The assembly man for Attakura Electoral Area in the Morri Village near Kintampo in the Brong Ahafo Region, Fofo Emmanuel, reported the case to the police at Kintampo. He told the police that Doe was a charcoal burner and went into the bush on 25 October, 2018, for unknown reasons and never returned.

A search party later found his body in the cave with a hoe beside the body. According to Dr. Gavin, there was no cut on the body.