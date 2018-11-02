Breast Cancer Cases Hit 4,645

Founder of the Breast Care International (BCI), Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, has disclosed that 4,645 cases of breast cancer have been recorded in 2018.

According to her, breast cancer is curable and should not be allowed to, under any circumstance, deny the existence of any woman.

She said women should be interested in the state and health of their breast through regular check-ups, reiterating that most women who fall victims to the disease do so ignorantly, expecting to experience some pains in their breast at the initial stage of the disease because the disease is not painful at its initial stage.

She, therefore, called on women to take the health of their breasts seriously and also appealed to men to support their wives any way possible in their fight against the disease and also contribute to the economic development of their families and the nation at large. “It's no woman's fault to be diagnosed with the disease. Once you have breast, you can develop the cancer,” Dr. Wiafe Addai added, urging Ghanaians to stop describing breast cancer as a spiritual disease.

Cancer of the breast has become a global concern, sending many unsuspecting women to their early grave.

Dr. Beatrice hinted that victims of breast cancer in Ghana are mostly women in their early 50s and they account for 58 per cent of the total percentage of victims.

She encouraged women to go to the hospital and not wait till they start experiencing some pains in their breast before seeking healthcare.

About 50,000 participants took to the principal streets of Tamale for the 2018 edition of the acclaimed 'BCI Ghana Walk For The Cure' annual event, which was organised to increase breast cancer awareness.