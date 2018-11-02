Why Aids And Ebola Are Consequences Of World War II

The Rockefeller Foundation, a Mafioso family in sheep’s clothing, worked with Adolf Hitler to execute his devilish projects and plans

The pharmaceutical investment in a business, associated with the cure of diseases, is obviously not a good combination or idea. Either the financial interests of a handful of pharmaceutical shareholders gain ground, or the health interests of seven billion people are at stake.

Diseases will continue to exist as long as there is a pharmaceutical industry, which aims and objectives are to make a profit from sick people. Thus; with the collaboration of bad scientists and laboratory assistance in the medical field, old and new diseases are created to continue generating profit for the pharmaceutical company.

Thus; only through the abolition of the pharmaceutical business, will the diseases ceased to exist or reduced. But it’s totally impossible to abolish pharmaceutical companies, the reason diseases are common.

The Rockefeller Foundation and the Mafioso Factory

Transactions and money earned in the IG Farben company were fully donated to the Nazi German Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Psychiatry and the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Anthropology. Both institutes devoted themselves at that time entirely on research into eugenics with the aim of studying human genetics and susceptibility to specific diseases such as horse Aids (EIAV) and hemorrhagic fever (Ebola).

The embryo for Aids and Ebola was born into a monstrosity that now causes death and destruction among world citizens and most Africans. Even this was not enough because John D. Rockefeller appointed the Swiss fascist and scientist Ernst Rudin as the head of both institutes.

In addition, John also paid the two assistants and proteges of Rudin, with the melodious names Otmar von Verschuer and Frans J. Kallman. Just three months after their appointment, Hitler came to power and whether he was paid by Rockefeller Foundation remains a mystery.

What we do know is that the Rockefellers’ device was placed under Hitler’s control, in the field of eugenics, a company that also dealt with the Acquired Immunodeficiency Virus Equine EIAV, known popularly as horse-AIDS. But does the funding of Hitler by the Rockefeller Foundation remains a mystery?

Hitler Financed By The Rockefeller Foundation with the shares of IG Farben

In 1915, focused oil billionaire Rockefeller, of “The Rockefeller Foundation,” invested in the lee of the general interest of billions of dollars, targeting of building a new billion industry, the pharmaceutical investment industry. The US Rockefeller cartel and the German IG Farben cartel – consisting of Bayer, BASF and Hoechst collided with enormous greed.

On November 9, 1929, came a historic agreement: Two cartels divided the world among themselves. The Rockefeller group is assigned the global oil trade, IG Farben, the global trade in chemicals. But IG Farben did not comply with this agreement. Bayer, BASF, and Hoechst were the main sponsors of the election campaign for the seizure of power by Hitler.

The investments of IG Farben in this politician seemed to pay off initially. Every time the Wehrmacht invaded a European country, IG Farben was already on the footboard and annexed, especially on chemical industries and oil fields in Europe.

It is not surprising that the rulers want us still to delude that World War II had been a kind of accident of history, caused by a psychopath named Hitler. But the fact is that the wars, as today, initially had economic motives. “The Second World War was no exception.

That would not have been possible without the economic interests of IG Farben and the seizure of power of Hitler.” Said chief prosecutor, Telford Taylor, in the War Crimes Tribunal at Nuremberg against 24 managers of IG Farben.

Fritz Ter Meer and other IG Farben executives were sentenced to several years in prison, instead of a complete breakdown of the IG Farben cartel and the Allies, Moffelden the group under the influence of the Rockefeller group away.

The Rockefeller Group increased on the share package of IG Farben. The board of the resurrected pharmaceutical and chemical companies Bayer, BASF, and Hoechst took the former war criminal Ter Meer aboard.

The leader of this audacious staffing, taking decisions was Ludwig Erhard, the future founder of the German economic miracle and Chancellor. He openly stated that the choice of the postwar leading figure in business is made after consideration of the special knowledge and experience of the manager of IG Farben, the commercial and chemical-technical field.

The former husband of IG Farben, Ludwig Erhard, quickly became Minister of Economic Affairs, in post-war Germany, and in 1963 he even became Chancellor. 1963 was not only the year when Ludwig Erhard became Chancellor and war criminal Fritz Ter Meer again took the position of chairman of the supervisory board of Bayer Group.

It was also the year in which the German Government the auspices of the so-called committee of experts for the protection of the global pharmaceutical interests within the framework of the United Nations took over. They were then known as “Codex Alimentarius”.

Ir. Henri W.A. Deterding Challenges Standard Oil

Before WW I, the British government began to challenge Standard Oil for world oil supremacy. Rockefeller would not brook any competition to his monopoly so he sent vast sums of money to his homeland in Germany.

The Kaiser used this money to arm Germany and keep the war going for 4 years. Here is a brief quote from a fascinating book entitled “We Fight for Oil.”

“Lord Fisher not only discovered the method. He found the man. The man was a Holland clerk.

He was rising as an official in the Royal Dutch Petroleum Company. The Admiral described this gentleman to the British Government as “Napoleonic in his audacity and Cromwellian in his thoroughness.”

Henri W. A. Deterding was the name of this new Napoleon. He lived up to Lord Fisher’s description. He extended the oil holdings of Royal Dutch into a dozen countries. He arranged for increased British capital control of this international trust.

He merged the British Shell oil group with it, making of the two largest European organizations, a united Dutch-Shell combine, the strongest in the world. He became a British subject. The British Government made him Sir Henri and began to make British foreign policy.

By 1913, according to Lord Fisher’s Memorandum at the time, Sir Henri “confessed” to the British Royal Commission on oil issue that: He had in Romania, Russia, California, Trinidad, Dutch Indies, and Mexico oil interests.

The Anglo-Persian Company also said he was getting Mesopotamia and squeezing Persia, which was practically untouched areas of immense size reeking with oil.

Sir Thomas Browning said in his evidence that, the Royal Dutch-Shell combination is more powerful and aggressive than ever and was the great Standard Oil Trust of America.

Let us, therefore, listen with deep attention to the words of a man [Deterding] who has power and sole control over the most powerful organization on earth, for the production of oil and source of everything. (Denny, We Fight for Oil, p. 25).”

Rockefeller financed “Cousin” Adolf Hitler

When WW I was over, the oil wars continued. The British had control of the Mosul and Iraqi fields and Standard Oil was willing to do ANYTHING to get them. Sir Henri Deterding was challenging Standard Oil even in the United States. Rockefeller resorted to his old trick of arming his homeland once again. Billions flowed to the Hitler regime from Rockefeller and Wall St.

Hitler was a Rothschild

Adolf Hitler was the grandson of Baron Rothschild.

Alois Hitler, the father of Adolf, was the illegitimate son of Maria Anna Schicklgruber and Baron Rothschild. There are some people who seriously doubt that Johann Georg Hiedler was the father of Alois.

Thyssen and Koehler, for example, claim that Chancellor Dollfuss had ordered the Austrian police to conduct a thorough investigation into the Hitler’s family. As a result of this investigation, a secret document was prepared that proved that Maria Anna Schicklgruber was living in Vienna at the time she conceived.

At that time Maria Anna was employed as a servant in the home of Baron Rothschild. As soon as the family discovered her pregnancy she was sent back to her home in Spital where Alois was born. If it is true that one of the Rothschilds is the real father of Alois Hitler, it would make Adolf a quarter Jew. According to these sources, Adolf Hitler knew of the existence of this document and the incriminating evidence it contained.

In order to obtain, he precipitated events in Austria and initiated the assassination of Dollfuss. According to this story, he failed to obtain the document at that time since Dollfuss kept it secret and had told Schuschnigg of its whereabouts so that in the event of his death the independence of Austria would remain assured.

Several stories of this general character are in circulation. (Langer, The Mind of Adolf Hitler, p.107). This fact alone explains why the dunce Hitler should come from nowhere and become Chancellor of Germany.

David Rockefeller takes picture of “Cousin” Adolf Hitler

Picture legend: “Hitler striding through the streets of Munich in Dec. 1937. I (David Rockefeller) pushed my way to the front of the crowd and snapped the photo just as the dictator passed.” (Rockefeller, Memoirs). Rockefeller agrees to help Great Britain in WW II in exchange for Mideast oil fields.

When Hitler was about to invade Britain, the Rockefeller-controlled State Department agreed to help them with war material if Britain agreed to give them the Mideast oil fields after the war….What a dirty double-cross that would even make the Rockefeller founded Mafia ashamed.

