Resolving To Do God's Will

Have you been wondering how many of us have wished to do God's will and failed. Let us look at His thoughts about this matter.

John 7:17 If anyone resolves to do His will, he will know concerning the teaching, whether it is of God or whether I

speak from Myself. 2 Cor. 5:14 For the love of Christ constrains us because we have judged this, that One died for all, therefore all died; (15) And He died for all that those who live may no longer live to themselves but to Him who died for them and has been raised.

Before we were saved, we did everything according to our own will. At that time we served ourselves and did everything to please ourselves. We would do anything as long as it pleased us or made us happy. However, now we have believed in the Lord and have accepted Christ Jesus as our Savior. We have acknowledged Him as our Master, the One whom we serve. We have acknowledged that He has redeemed us. We belong to Him and are of Him, and we are here to serve Him. For this reason, we need a fundamental change. We no longer should walk according to our preference; we must walk according to God's will.

After we believe in the Lord, the focus of our living changes. The focus is no longer ourselves, but the Lord. The first thing we should do after we are saved is ask, "What shall I do, Lord" Paul asked this question in Acts 22:10, and we should ask the same question. Whenever we come across a situation, we should say, "Lord, not as I will, but as You will." In making decisions or in choosing our paths, we should always say to the Lord, "Not as I will, but as You will."

The life we possess has one basic demand--to walk according to God's will. The more we obey God's will, the happier we become within. If we walk according to our own will as we once did, we will not feel happy. Instead, we will suffer.

And we will continue to struggle as though we have not benefited from the Holy Spirit. Knowing very well that the God we now serve is Spirit and those who worship HIM also selflessly allow His Spirit to walk in our stead.

Join me further to probe into the word of the Holy Bible which is God spoken in Jesus Christ.

After we are saved, the more we walk according to our own will, the more suffering and the less joy we will have. But the more we walk according to the new life and the more we obey God's will, the more peace and joy we will have. This is a wonderful change. We should not think that we will be happy if we walk according to our own will. After becoming Christians, we will find our path filled with peace and joy if we do not walk according to our own will but learn to submit to and obey God's will. Christian joy has to do with obeying God's will, not with walking according to our own will.

Once we become Christians, we have to learn to accept God's will and be governed by it. If a person can submit humbly to God's will, he will spare himself many needless detours. Many fail and stop growing in life because they walk according to their own will. The result of walking according to our own will is nothing but sorrow and poverty. In the end we still have to walk according to God's will. Such is the call God gave us for to suppress and eliminate the self and fill us with Himself. By so doing He fills the hollowness in us and He become the fullness and peace we enjoy.

God always subdues us through things, circumstances, and the environment. If we have not been chosen by God, He will let us walk as we wish. But since we have been chosen by God, He will lead us to the way of obedience according to His way. Disobedience will only cost us unnecessary detours. In the end we will still have to obey.

Bible verses were talking from the Recovery Bible Brethren.