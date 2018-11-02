Analyzing How Africa Loses Millions Of Dollars And Crime Against Black People

“It's time to change the way we talk and think about Africa.”- Nick Dearden

Once I read an article by American writer, Nick Dearden, entitled “Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth.” According to writer Dearden, It's a simple statement, repeated through a thousand images, newspaper stories and charity appeals each year, so that it takes on the weight of truth.

“When we read it, we reinforce assumptions and stories about Africa that we've heard throughout our lives. We reconfirm our image of Africa. Try something different. Africa is rich, but we steal its wealth.”

“Based on a set of new figures, it finds that sub-Saharan Africa is a net creditor to the rest of the world to the tune of more than $41bn. Sure, there's money going in: around $161bn a year in the form of loans, remittances (those working outside Africa and sending money back home), and aid.” The writer stressed.

When a continent becomes a target to the developed world, it’s clear to know that there is something special there which benefits the developed world. However, to get what they wanted the African continent has been ruthlessly tortured and underdeveloped.

Africa is like a bullying child without words or efforts to protect or defend itself. And in a world that children are bullied, the act continues because the weakness of that child is an advantage to the oppressor. All comes to an end when the child who can no longer take it stands on his feet to fight for his life but not in the case of Africa because the oppressors’ victims need food and money from them.

It doesn’t make sense if a particular continent will be a target to all kinds of cruelties, ranging from slavery to medical crimes, yet no one has been brought to the International Criminal Court of Justice to answer charges against the abuse of human rights and crimes in Africa, by the developed world. Where is the justice for the black man? And where is the black man's redemption?

In the United States of America, hardly one hears of a black police officer shooting down a white but the killing of blacks by white police officers continues daily. According to “Police Killing Of Blacks Data,” Blacks made up 13% of the population. However, in 2015 they accounted for 26% of those that were killed by police, in 2016, 24%, and in 2017, 23% of all those killed by police. In other words, Blacks were the victims of the lethal use of force by police at nearly twice their rate in the general population.

While all the problems affecting Africans and African-Americans aren’t an issue of concern to many world leaders, there are independent writers willing to side with Africans and expose every wrong doings against Africa.

Writer Nick Dearden once again laments that “There are also more indirect means by which we pull wealth out of Africa. Today's report estimates that $29bn a year is being stolen from Africa in illegal logging, fishing, and trade in wildlife. $36bn is owed to Africa as a result of the damage that climate change will cause to their societies and economies as they are unable to use fossil fuels to develop in the way that Europe did. Our climate crisis was not caused by Africa, but Africans will feel the effect more than most others. Needless to say, the funds are not currently forthcoming.

“Ghana is losing 30 percent of its government revenue to debt repayments, paying loans which were often made speculatively, based on high commodity prices, and carrying whopping rates of interest. One particularly odious aluminum smelter in Mozambique, built with loans and aid money, is currently costing the country £21 for every £1 that the Mozambique government received,” said writer Nick Dearden.

“A 2014 estimate suggests that rich Africans were holding a massive $500bn in tax havens. Africa's people are effectively robbed of wealth by an economy that enables a tiny minority of Africans to get rich by allowing wealth to flow out of Africa,” He added.

I don’t know how Africans including their leaders feel when they read such articles. Being a leader is not sitting in a 4x4 expensive bullet-proof Jeep, happy that your name is appearing in the world news as the leader of Ghana, Nigeria or Ivory Coast. Being a leader doesn’t mean that you must concentrate only on internal issues and ignore external issues destroying the continent.

Africa indeed has a long way to go if the leaders are never ready to change their policies and attitudes affecting the continent. Even the poorest countries in Asia, North and South America and the East-European countries, without any valuable resources, have utilized wisely the little they have to leave Africa behind because the leaders are fetching water with buckets full of holes.