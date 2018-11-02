NPP Finds It Embarrassing To Commission My “Photoshopped” Projects - Mahama

Former President Mahama has stated that because the Akufo-Addo led NPP government lied about projects completed under his tenure, they are finding it difficult, and sometimes embarrassing, to commission some of them.

According to Mr. Mahama, the time has exposed the falsehood in claims by the then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) that his government’s Green Book of achievements was photoshopped.

Ahead of the 2016 elections, top members of the NPP raised doubts about the existence of some major infrastructure projects which were completed by the Mahama administration and published in a book by the then government.

The NPP then, described those projects including the circle interchange, Ridge Hospital, terminal 3 and Dodowa District Hospital, as computer-generated.

Addressing NDC delegates in the Shai Osu-Doku constituency at Dodowa in the Greater Accra region on Thursday, Mr Mahama said the existence of some of his government’s major achievements notwithstanding, the NPP through a “sustained campaign of lies” convinced Ghanaians that those projects did not exist.

The former president, has therefore urged members of the NDC to be proud of their achievements in office, expressing the hope that the party will return to power in 2020 to work hard to reduce the high cost of living as well as provide jobs.