'Education Should Be Grounded In Morality'

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Thursday stressed that his administration was committed not only to providing free quality education, but an education grounded in a “solid foundation of morality” to enable citizens become effective participants in the development of the country.

He was of the opinion that when education was not anchored on ethics, morals, principles and the development of personal character, it would render the youth “unfit to take their positions in the future of our countries.”

The President was speaking at the opening of the 13th edition of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards Forum in Accra. The International Awards, also known as the Head of State Award, is a scheme that equips young people for life and work.

The Award, the world’s leading youth achievement reward, launched some 60 years ago, ensures that young people get the experiences needed to make them committed, responsible and fulfilled citizens of the world. The Award is a competition available to all 14 to 24 year olds from all background, culture, physical ability, skills and interests.

President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that his passion for the education of the youth would not diminish in any form because of his conviction that education was the pillar of modern society, stressing that citizens access to quality education was one of the strongest contributing factor to development.

“I continue to be passionate about young people and I believe my government’s commitment to invest in young people through our Free Senior High School Policy is not misplaced, as it is the best investment our country can make.

“We must, all of us, leaders and citizenry alike, work to ensure that knowledge becomes the backbone of modern economy and prosperity,” he said, reaffirming his unwavering committed to the development of the Ghanaian youth.

The Award scheme, the President said, offered the kind of holistic learning needed by the youth to equip them with desirable skills for their lives, disclosing that the Scheme in Ghana was working actively to map out a plan along the three strategic pathways of reach, access and impact, to reach a minimum of 500,000 young people within a period of five years, with requisite abilities for life.

“This is our modest contribution towards making the Ghanaian youth world-ready, who will help shape our future,” he said.

He thanked and acknowledged the donations and contributions of the volunteers and donors of the Award Scheme and Forum, and urged all to help sustain the initiative to help create a generation of skilled, well-rounded youth for Ghana, Africa and the world.