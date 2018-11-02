Borrowing Money Is Not A Betrayal Of The Concept Of Independence

The Minority NDC has accused the NPP of shifting the goal post claiming Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Mamadou Bawumia then in opposition as part of the NPP campaign messages said the government will not engage in borrowing.

Hon. Josephine Agyekum Wallace (NPP PA USA ORGANIZER) has added her voice with regards to the propaganda and diabolic stance of the Minority NDC refuting that the NPP and the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led - government is not against borrowing and has never been against borrowing. Speaking on the issue she said, " The NPP or the President is not against borrowing.

The position of the President is against reckless borrowing and borrowing to pay the reckless borrowing. The Minority, championing the propaganda against the government, is pathetic and simply desperate especially coming from the former President John Dramani Mahama, increased Ghana’s stock debt from about $9 billion in 2009 to $122 billion in 2016, more than 1,250 percent with nothing to show for this huge debt. Ghanaians are discerning and cannot easily forget the many hardships the NDC administration plunged our country into for 8 years, though tagged as people with 'short memories' by the former President John Mahama.

Ghanaians are the better judges having witnessed tremendous transformation and many social intervention programmes by the NPP government, improving the agriculture sector, putting up massive infrastructural developments, reducing nuisance taxes and stabilizing the economy - all macroeconomic indicators pointing in the right direction, Ghanaians will be better off with the NPP than the NDC.

There is no way a developing country can develop without taking loans. What the NPP led government won't do is borrowing recklessly and borrowing for projects that have been inflated; which was the major engagement of the NDC administration. Borrowing money is not necessarily a betrayal of the concept of independence. The key for the government borrowing money is to create assets that will allow the country pay the money back. That is the key...If we borrow the money and use it properly as it is being done, it is an asset us in expanding our economy and infrastructure. The United States of America, the largest economy in the world, owes a lot of debt to foreign countries and individuals, and so do other developed nations.

Josephine, who is also the NPP USA- PA Chapter Organizer concluded that, the governmentmust borrow wisely and use the borrowed money wisely to put the nation on a solid economic footing-part of NPP’s strategy for economic independence.