Charles Allen points out: “In one’s disdain of sin, one can be harsh and unkind toward a sinner . . . . Some people seem to have such a passion for righteousness that they have no room left for compassion for those who have failed” (Billy Graham, The Holy Spirit).

SHRINK OR STRETCH? JAMES 1:4

Why does God allow trouble to come into the lives of those who love Him? The 19th-century American clergyman Henry Ward Beecher said, “Affliction comes to the believer, not to make him sad, but sober; not to make him sorry, but wise. Yes, the Lord often allows difficulties and heartaches to come into our lives to develop our character and make us more like Christ. If we look to God for strength (2 Cor. 12:9-10) and wisdom (James 1:5) to face our problems, we will become better.” God sends us trials not to impair us but to improve us (Quoted in Our Daily Bread, February 1, 1992).

WORSHIP AND WORRY

“There is no situation so chaotic that God cannot, from that situation, create something that is surpassingly good. He did it at the creation. He did it at the cross. He is doing it today” (Bishop Moule).

MATTHEW 6:26

Said the Robin to the Sparrow. There is one thing I would really like to know. Why these anxious human beings rush about and worry so much. Said the Sparrow to the Robin, Friend, I think that it must be that they have no heavenly Father such as cares for you and me (Anonymous).

CONTENTMENT

A story is told of a king who was suffering from a mysterious illness and was advised by his astrologer that he would be cured if the shirt of a contented man was brought for him to wear. People went out to all parts of the kingdom looking for such a person, and after a long search, they found a man who was really happy. But he did not even possess a shirt.