Why Mother Ghana?     

I saw a woman sitting under a tree crying deeply. I approached her and I asked her woman, why are you crying? And she said unto me my son, I am thinking about my children.

Oh ok, mummy what is it about your children that makes you cry so deeply like that? And she said unto me, I love my Children and I care for them as every mother should do. But my children have rotten in such a way that each of them has neglected my advice and have choose their own way.

The crying of the woman made me forget to ask for her name. And I asked the woman that woman, how did you train your children? And she said unto me that nature brought some teachers to my land some time ago. Because of my riches at the time, I asked those teachers to train my children for me and at the proper time, I would hand everything over to my children before I die.

I have other sisters who live in another land. Because of my riches, my sisters used to visit me frequently and taught my children how read and write. After some years, the proper time came and I handed over everything to my children to take charge of my properties so that they can work hard and make me happy among my brethren. But to my surprise, my children started killing themselves over the riches.

They love to consume without working to add. I have little children who are still young and do not know anything. I asked my elderly children to take care of the younger ones because I am growing older but my elderly children pay a deaf ear to my words. There is one thing that make me crying more. There is a saying that charity begins at home but my children have chosen to do the otherwise. My children are good in another man’s land but horrible inside their hometown. What could be the reason? Killing is their hobby, lying is the food they eat, corruption is their uniform, greedy is their friend and abomination is what they frequently seek.

Oh, hmm I am short of words my son. Can you do something about my children’s condition? The woman asked? But I said to the woman who am I to speak to such children who do not want to listen even to their mother. And she said unto me cry one more time maybe they will listen to you. I therefore asked the name of the woman and she said I am called mother Ghana.