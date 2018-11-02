"Mahama Is Not Only Incompetent But A Liar, Nana Addo Never Said Any Idiot Can Borrow”

It is disappointing that Mahama has resulted to lies peddling that Nana Akufo-Addo said, any 'idiot can borrow' before the 2016 general elections. Assuming without admitting that Nana Addo indeed said that, isn't it true that any idiot can borrow like we saw over the period with the NDC? The main issue is about borrowing wisely not to recklessly borrow with looting as the main motive.

What Nana Addo and the NPP then in opposition disagreed with was reckless borrowing to finance over-inflated contracts that delivers little to no benefit to Ghanaians. What is bad is borrowing to fund luxury rather than productivity, borrowing to fight election, and borrowing to fund inflated projects.

We have managed the economy well in less than 2 years; all economic indicators pointing to the very right direction has enabled us to borrow at relatively cheaper rates unlike under Mahama.

Data from Ghana Procurement Authority show that significant savings of public sector contracts for goods, services, and infrastructure have been made; all thanks to the Super-Competent Nana Addo and his economic team.

The NPP led government has renegotiated several inflated contracts by the NDC and saved the public purse ensuring value for money. A typical example is the purchase of the presidential fleet. These, and the prudent use of our resources lhave enabled us to borrow less, at good rates, give Ghanaians value for money and to give back more to Ghanaians through the many of Social Intervention initiatives.

Josephine, who is also the chapter Organizer of NPP PA USA concluded that, with all the revenues from taxes, oil and loans between 2009 - 2016 under Mahama and the NDC, the economy performed badly with GDP at 3.7%. Such incompetence at its highest level!