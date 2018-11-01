Huawei Announces Pre-order For Its New HUAWEI Y9 2019

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) announced today that their Light flagship, the HUAWEI Y9 2019 will be available for preorder at selected retail shops from the 1st to the 8th of November 2018. In Ghana, the early bird customers who make a pre-order with a deposit of GHS 100, will get an amazing Gift Package valued at GHS500.

The innovative high-tech phone caters today’s stylish generation follows the latest technology trend and brings upgraded CPU, front and rear dual AI camera, and the notched HUAWEI FullView Display to the entry-level models.

The Huawei Y9 2019, comprises a notched 6.5-inch HUAWEI FullView Display with 3D curved design, offering consumers a wider, more comfortable and more fulfilling view. The screen is crystal clear with much narrower bezels, enabling the ultimate gaming vision.

Users can experience cinematic-level visuals and smoother control. The phone also comes with a powerful battery of 4000mAh, providing 42 hours of call, or 7.6 hours of videos, or 10 hours of gaming, bringing users a longer enjoyment experience with long-lasting endurance. It supports an intensified AI Power 7.0 for comprehensive power-saving technology.

Equipped with a quad camera and AI photography master, The HUAWEI Y9 2019 features a front dual camera with 16MP+2MP and a rear dual camera with 13MP+2MP. Users can create different effects with the AI 3D lighting such as soft lighting, stage lighting, butterfly lighting and split lighting, to name a few, all with the beautifying algorithm. These upgraded integrations allow consumers to take landscape pictures and produce studio-quality portraits and selfies in seconds, at a professional level regardless of where they are or the setting surrounding them.

The mobile is built in with a RAM of 4GB and a ROM of 64GB, allowing users to store whatever they want efficiently. It also integrates the latest state of the art Huawei Kirin 710 Chipset, the system on a chip (SoC) that will bring about the next evolution of mobile AI. HUAWEI Y9 2019 presents outstanding AI capabilities, and brings cutting-edge raw performance to consumers. The latest Kirin 710 Octa-core CPU, together with Huawei's unique GPU Turbo technology, offers speedy computing performance by supporting GPU Turbo, HUAWEI Y9 2019’s GPU efficiency has doubled and its basic performance increased by 1.3x, providing consistent and reliable gaming experiences for seamless and endless fun.

The device also comes with a Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology, to add to the list of the impressive features it includes. The Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology enables users to unlock the device in a remarkable speed of 0.3 seconds. This improved technology comprises fingerprint navigation, which helps users manage all the notifications with one key.

Introducing a delicate design and unique modish new colors, HUAWEI Y9 2019 features a stylish look with a sleek silhouette and refined aesthetics. Its unique glossy appearance is timeless and youthful, and its latest technology trends offer users state of the art gaming, audio-visual and entertainment experiences. The Huawei Y9 2019 will be available in three color options — Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue and Aurora Purple and is expected to be launched in Ghana around 8thNovember 2018.

To pre-order kindly visit any of the shops listed below.

Pre-Order Shop List

