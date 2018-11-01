Government Announces Passport Forms Now Available Online

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced that Ghanaians can now only acquire passports forms online.

This change was announced among what appears to be a series of reforms in the acquisition of passports. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the forms which used to cost between GHC50 and GHC100 will now be free.

In spite of the new development, applicants only have to bear the cost of processing fee at GHc 50 and GHc100for regular and express services respectively.

The announcement which takes effect today, November 1, 2018, the ministry said is to “eliminate middlemen popularly known as 'Goro boys' whose illegal activities have perpetuated bribery and corrupt activities in passport acquisition processes.”

Payment of the processing fees will now be made through mobile money platforms other than the banks.

“Payment can only be made by mobile money (MTN, Vodafone) and Visa or MasterCard,” the statement stated.

Unclaimed Passports

The ministry also said a significant number of completed passports remain uncollected hence, it has scheduled Monday, November 5 for the collection of such passports.

“Effective Monday November 5, 2018, all applicants who applied before September 15, 2018 and have not collected their passports can, visit www.mfa.gov.gh to check the list of uncollected passports and to make plans to claim them from the various Passport application centres.

“The Ministry is hopeful that the above measures would restore confidence and help ease the process of passport acquisition henceforth,” the statement concluded.