Accra: Kaneshie First Light Flooded

Reports indicate that Thursday afternoon's rains flooded major routes of Accra including the Kaneshie First Light area which has over the past years gone through this.

To the residents of the area, it has become normal since it is no news to them.

They claim authorities always come to the place to sympathise with them after that 'No Show.'

The flooding situation hindered vehicular and pedestrian movements.

Worried drivers, traders and pedestrians are therefore calling on the road authorities to fix the problem.

