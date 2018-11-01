AG To Commence Prosecuting Nyantakyi Soon

The Attorney General’s department will very soon commence prosecuting former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Lawyer Kwasi Nyantakyi.

Following the airing of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas Number 12 video which exposed the corrupt practices within the football association. There has been calls for the embattled FA boss to be put before a law court for allegedly receiving bribe in the video.

Last Tuesday, October 30, the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) found Nyantakyi guilty of breaking art. 19, 21 and 22 of their Code of Ethics. It subsequently led to the association indicating through a statement that Lawyer Kwasi Nyantakyi has been banned for life from all football related activities. A fine of CHF 500,000 has additionally been imposed on the former CAF first vice.

After the declaration from FIFA, football enthusiast and some politicians have been questioning why the Attorney General has not yet put Nyantakyi before a court of competent jurisdiction. Some has accused the AG of sitting idle and not doing anything about the former FA boss’s case.

In a response to those allegations, Deputy Attorney General (AG), Joseph Dindiok Kpemka has revealed that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has completed its investigations on former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss Kwasi Nyantakyi.

With the docket set to be handed over to the Attorney General in the shortest possible time, it is expected that the AG will commence prosecuting Nyantakyi and all other persons caught in the Anas video going against the Ethics of FIFA and the GFA statutes.

In an interview with Class earlier today, the Deputy Attorney General reiterated that “The CID did an investigation of the case; they have gathered their evidence, the facts, and the necessary documentation. As I speak with you I can tell you on authority that they have confirmed that they are done with their investigations and they are forwarding the docket to us sometime today or tomorrow,”.

He further assured that Government and the AG has in no time abandoned their responsibility to tackle the Nyantakyi case. They are poised to review the docket and ensure they follow the constitution of this country.