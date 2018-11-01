Council For Cape Coast Technical University Long Overdue

Some alumni members of the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) have expressed concern over the delay in constituting a Governing Council for the university.

They have therefore called on government through the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) to as a matter of urgency, constitute and inaugurate a Governing Council to enable the university to fully function.

At a press conference in Cape Coast Thursday, November 1, the alumni members noted that the absence of a Governing Council was affecting the effective running of the university.

Their spokesperson, Mr Daniel Abawana enumerating the role of a Governing Council said a council would work to ensure a strategic direction for the university, ensure the effective management and administration of finances and also promote discipline at the university.

Mr Abawana said it was clear that the university could not function well without a council.

Caution

They cautioned the NCTE to refrain from appointing the current chairperson of the Interim Management Committee as acting Vice Chancellor, saying "such a move would be contrary to the Technical Universities Act and Statutes."

"Since Cape Coast Polytechnic has been converted fully to a Technical University by the Universities Amendment Act 2018 (Act 974), all operations or businesses of the university should be governed by the Technical Universities Act and its amendment and the standardized statutes of the Technical Universities," he stated.

Avoid Illegality

"Our checks reveal that the IMC has constituted a committee to come out with new statutes for our university. We want to emphasize that the IMC does not have the mandate to enact the new statutes for the university," he stated.

Mr Abawana advised the IMC to be guided by happenings at the University of Education, Winneba, and be careful of their actions or inactions to avoid a legal brawl, saying such a situation would not augur well for academic and administrative functions of the university.