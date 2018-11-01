British Airways Support Christian Mission Grammar School With Computers

The British Airways Ghana office has presented computers and computer accessories to the Christian Mission Grammar School near Fadama, a suburb of Accra, Ghana.

The donation was in line with British Airways’ commitment to play a supportive role in all the communities the airline operates in.

The British Airways Regional Commercial Manager for West Africa, Kola Olayinka, said the donation forms part of the airline’s ongoing 80th anniversary celebration in Ghana.

“We selected the Christian Mission Grammar School after an initial visit and assessment of some schools in underprivileged communities in Ghana. This school is very keen on making their ICT lessons more practical and we are glad we could be of help,” Kola Olayinka stated.

The Headmaster of the school, Paul Mills Kueve described British Airways’ gesture as very timely.

“Our school’s computers had all broken down and this was affecting the teaching and learning of ICT. We appealed to a few organisations for support and are extremely thankful to British Airways for the prompt response in coming to our aid,” he indicated.