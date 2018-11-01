Over 5000 African Entrepreneurs Thronged TEF Entrepreneurship Forum 2018

A little over 5,000 young African entrepreneurs who are funded, trained and mentored by the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organization have converged at the fourth annual TEF Entrepreneurship Forum in Lagos, Nigeria.

As the largest gathering of African entrepreneurs and the broader entrepreneurship ecosystem, the over 5,000 entrepreneurs include global investors and leaders from the African public and private sectors as well as developmental organizations.

The event is a unique opportunity to generate ideas, forge networks and bring policymakers and the private sector together, in a spirit of robust debate and interaction.

Welcoming the entrepreneurs to the Forum, TEF CEO, Parminder Vir OBE announced that the Foundation with partnerships from the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), GTZ, and others had increased the number of this year’s young entrepreneurs to 1,460 which exceeds the annual target of 5,000 young entrepreneurs.

According to Mrs Vir OBE, in its 4th year, TEF Entrepreneurship Programme has empowered 4,460 entrepreneurs with a total investment of USD20million; 4,000 funded directly by the Foundation and 460 have been funded by partners.

In a short statement, the Group Director of Marketing and Communications of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Madam Bola Atta said together we can make a difference to our continent.

Instructively, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) is Africa’s leading entrepreneurship philanthropy.

Inspired by Tony Elumelu’s economic philosophy of Africapitalism and his vision to institutionalise luck and democratise opportunity for a new generation of African entrepreneurs, the Tony Elumelu Foundation has implemented one of the most ambitious entrepreneurship programmes globally.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme is a 10-year, $100 million commitment to identify, train, mentor, and fund 10,000 entrepreneurs.

Its goal is to invest in businesses that will generate at least 1,000,000 new jobs and contribute at least $10 billion in new annual revenues across Africa.

In its 4th year, TEF Entrepreneurship Programme has empowered 4,460 entrepreneurs with a total investment of USD20million; 4,000 funded directly by the Foundation and 460 have been funded by partners.

Dignitaries at the event include the heads of state of Ghana and Kenya Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Uhuru Kenyatta respectively.

Others include the Founder and Chairman of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr Tony Elumelu, Mr. Peter Obi, Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Executive Governors- A. Bagudu and Mohammed Abubakar of Kebbi and Bauchi.