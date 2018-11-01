Police Swoop On Criminals In Ashanti Region

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested 63 suspected criminals in a general swoop within the Kumasi metropolis.

The Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Prince Dogbatse, has said the police are bent on removing suspected criminals from the targeted areas ahead of the Christmas festivities.

"This operation is part of our routine exercise to reduce crime, so we arrested the suspects at Asafo, Atasemanso forest, and Santasi,” he stated.

According to Luv News’ Reporter Nana Asenso Mensah, the swoop targeted known criminal hideouts within the Kumasi metropolis.

In all, two females and 61 men were arrested and have been remanded in police custody pending screening and further investigations.

The suspects were in possession of assault gadgets like guns, cutlass and dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

The police public relations officer cautioned the general public to be on alert, especially during the Christmas season.

Mr Dogbatse assured the public of their safety because the regional command is boosting police presence to combat crime.