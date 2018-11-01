Video Exposes Vote Buying At NDC Conference

The just ended National Women and Youth Conference of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), was marred by massive vote-buying at the Pentecost Convention Center (PCC), at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

Besides sharing cash in specially designed envelopes, assorted items like standing fans, rice cookers, TV sets and motorbikes were given to delegates ostensibly to solicit for votes in return.

Citi News‘ Caleb Kudah exclusively captured some moments indicative of vote buying in this video: