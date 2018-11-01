Suspect Linked To The Murder Of Farmer Arrested

A 26-year-old farmer, Doh Mawufemor, has been killed at Gbagbatevi in the Adaklu District near Ho in the Volta Region.

The farmer was allegedly murdered last Sunday, October 28, 2018, around 6:45am by one Tsigere Yao, believed to be in his 40s.

Narrating the incident to Citi News, Venunye Adzalo, a brother of the deceased, who works as a commercial motorbike rider indicated that, his brother had bought a second-hand motorbike within the week, which he was riding from Adaklu Waya, the district capital to Gbagbatevi when he met his untimely death.

He explained that, the deceased playing a role of good Samaritan met and offered his murderer a ride, and after a few miles on the road, the suspect requested to urinate and so the deceased stopped the motorbike and waited for him.

Venunye indicated that the suspect unexpectedly pulled out a hoe and started hitting Mawufemor in the head until the victim died on the spot.

Unfortunately for the suspect, some residents came across the incident and attempted to save the deceased but found him lifeless. They subsequently managed to accost the suspect who had taken to his heels.

They kept custody of him until the police arrived at the scene.

The Ho Municipal Police Commander, DSP Anthony Jamal Danso, said he had received reports around 9:00am that there was a murder incident in Adaklu.

He quickly dispatched his officers to the scene where they found the body of a young man lying in a pool of blood with deep cuts on his neck and head.

He said the suspect has been arrested and currently in police custody as investigations are conducted.

DSP Anthony revealed that, the suspect who had been arraigned before the Ho Circuit Court since Monday, October 29, has been remanded while the Police service continues their investigations.

The deceased, Doh Mawufemor, has left behind a wife and two children. Meanwhile, his body has been moved to the Ho Municipal Mortuary.