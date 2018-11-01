QNET Joins Top Socially-Responsible Brands For 8TH Ghana CSR Awards

Accra, Ghana. 1st November, 2018. QNET, a prominent global direct selling company, providing a range of products that are offered through its e-commerce platform by Independent Representatives (IRs) in over 100 countries, has joined notable socially-responsible companies in Ghana for this year’s edition of the Ghana Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Excellence Awards, GHACEA being organized by the Centre for CSR, West Africa.

GHACEA is Ghana’s biggest platform that showcases and recognizes brands and their sustainable socially-responsible projects and activities over a given period. It hosts captains of industry, government regulatory agencies, international development partners, civil society organizations, leading local and international companies based in Ghana, the media and other stakeholders.

According to the Centre for CSR West Africa, GHACEA was launched in 2011 by the former Minister for Trade and Industry, Hon. Hanna Tetteh and President of the Association of Ghana Industries, AGI, Nana Owusu-Afari. Since its inception, the scheme has encouraged and motivated companies to be more socially responsible for the betterment of society while demystifying the misconceptions around Corporate Social Responsibility.

According to Biram Fall, Regional General Manager for QNET in Sub-Saharan Africa; “QNET is committed to give back to communities. That is why we invested heavily in sustainable corporate social responsibility projects across different parts of Africa through our Corporate Social Responsibility arm, RYTHM Foundation. In 2017, QNET Ghana, through RYTHM Foundation, provided 50 Kindle e-readers which were pre-loaded with 100 culturally-relevant books each for students in Nima, a large slum within the city of Accra, Ghana. It was a project in partnership with Worldreader, a global literacy non-profit organization and Achievers Ghana, an educational social enterprise.

RYTHM stands for Raise Yourself To Help Mankind. It is based on the principle that an individual first needs to raise him or herself to be able to help another individual to rise. The Foundation’s mission is to promote strategic and sustainable development of communities in need through social investment, fundraising and grant-making. The Foundation’s charitable endeavours fall under three focus areas. They are children with special needs, community development and community wellbeing. The Foundation’s commitment to a better future stems from a strong sense of responsibility and commitment to engage with communities and assist them in developing sustainable solutions in every aspect and element.

He stated further: “This Ramadan, QNET, along with its Independent Representatives, agents and staff members, brought joy to underprivileged communities across Africa. In a social intervention programme implemented across 13 African countries, including Ghana, during the holy month of Ramadan, QNET made donations of food items and cash. In Ghana, the recipient was the Office of the National Chief Imam in Ghana. The cash donation was to aid the education of needy children living in slums.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more recent prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partners of Manchester City Football Club and Manchester City Women’s Football Club, and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for Total CAF Champions League, Total CAF Confederation Cup and Total CAF Super Cup for 2018 and 2019. Previous major partnerships have included Formula One, badminton and more, due to the company’s strong belief that the drive, passion and teamwork of sports mirror that of QNET.

QNET has a culture of social responsibility which is deeply rooted in its business mandate and across its global operations.