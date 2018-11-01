KuYA's Patron to be sworn in as Chief of Kodie Akrofuom tomorrow

A patron of Kumasi Youth Association (KuYA) would be coroneted tomorrow Friday 2nd November, 2018 as the Chief of the people of Kodie Akrofuom.

KuYA a radical and action youth group based in Kumasi, Ashanti regional capital is known for the extreme defensive of Asante Kingdom and the Occupant of the Golden Stool Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll.

KuYA the group that donated 10,000 (Ten Thousand) exercise books to the Otumfuo Education Fund and 5,000 (five thousand) to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to be shared among basic schools in Kumasi to enhance the standard of education in the region last year.

Speaking in an interview, the General Secretary for the group Mr Kwabena Frimpong said "Nana's humility, fairness and love for people would see him become one of the finest Chiefs for the good people of Kodie Akrofuom.

This is because Nana Bawuah has always made positive impacts on people and positions he has occupied, adding that generations would celebrate his tremendous impacts on society.

Mr Frimpong prayed for wisdom, knowledge and good health for Nana Bawuah.

The group's Patron Nana Akwasi Baawuah who is a business man would be sworn in as the chief of Kodie Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region tomorrow.The Swearing in would take place at Adum Ahenfie at exactly 10am, the coronation would continue at Kodie Akrofuom. When sworn in as the Chief of Kodie, Nana Akwasi Baawuah will become the Akyeamehene of Adumhene.

Source: Daniel Kaku