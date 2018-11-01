Cement Manufacturers Welcomes Ghana Building Code

The Cement Manufacturers Association of Ghana (CMAG) led by its Executive Secretary, Rev. Dr George Dawson-Ahmoah, has lauded Government and stakeholders involved in the establishment of the Ghana Building Code.

Rev. Dr Dawson-Ahmoah was optimistic the building code, which will ensure the use of materials that are in line with the standards specified in the code, will serve as a check to flush out sub-standard cement on the market for a safe built environment.

The first-ever comprehensive Building Code for Ghana, GS1207 of 2018, was launched in Accra by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Wednesday 31st October 2018.

The 38-part, 1,700-page document covers all essential areas necessary for the smooth and safe operation of the building and construction industry such as Occupancy Classification and Use, Site Development and Land Use, General Building Heights and Areas, Types of Construction, Fire and Smoke Protection Features, Interior Furnishes, Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, Soils and Foundations, Electrical Systems and Allied Installations, Plumbing Systems, Lift and Conveying Systems, Safeguards during Construction and Green Building Requirements.

It sets out requirements and recommendations for efficiency standards for Residential and Non-Residential buildings and covers planning, management and practices in the construction of buildings.

Rev. Dr Dawson-Ahmoah, on behalf of the Cement manufacturers, described the launch of the building Code as welcoming to the Cement Industry as it is faced with several unfair trade practices since the country started to receive imports of finished bagged cement products from China.

“The valuations were manipulated and packing was also not environmentally friendly. We are therefore happy because the unfair practices and sub-standard cement will have no place in Ghana’s Construction industry, he said.

The cement manufacturers association of Ghana (CMAG) is comprised of Ghacem Limited, Diamond Cement group, CIMAF Ghana Ltd, and CBI Ghana Limited.

Two Chinese cement companies, Xin An Safe Cement and Wan HENG (SOL) Ghana Ltd have declared intentions to join the association, according to the Executive secretary.