KTU Gets Tough On Examination Malpractice

Vice Chancellor of the Koforidua Technical University (KTU), Professor Smile Dzisi, has cautioned students of the university to desist from any form of examination malpractice.

According to her, the university which provides different avenues and opportunities for students to excel in all their endeavours seriously frowns on any form of examination malpractice.

Addressing first year students admitted to pursue various bachelor and HND programs in the University at a short matriculation ceremony, Professor Smile Dzisi charged the students to remain focused and dedicated to their books and studies.

“Be disciplined in your conduct because examination malpractice has no room in this university, we do not encourage such acts and we frown upon it in its entirety so please make friends, feel at home. But remember to learn very hard and stay focused and not engage in a conduct that will bring the name of the university into disrepute”.

“The university has zero tolerance for occultism, any form of hooliganism, fraudulent acts and other nefarious activities that can mar your bright future”, he added.

Fake certificate holders will be handed over to police

Professor Smile Dzisi also cautioned students who had gained admission using falsified certificates to report themselves before they are identified.

“These warm felicitations do not apply to any of you who may have obtained admission into this university by fraudulent means such as fake certificates. This is because the University’s Quality Assurance Directorate will identify any such person in good time and the culprits will be expelled and handed over to the law enforcement agencies”.

Report lecturers who abuse you sexually

The Vice Chancellor also encouraged students to report activities of lecturers who harass students sexually.

“The university’s vibrant Gender Mainstreaming Office is also available to provide any form of assistance and competently handle any case of sexual harassment, intimidation and violence, so ladies do not be afraid or intimidated to report any of such abuse. The university promotes the freedom of association, religion and worship as enshrined in our national constitution, whiles you are free to exercise your rights, you are obliged to respect the rights of others also”.