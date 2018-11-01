Newly elected NDC-USA Chairperson congratulates delegates for successful conference

The newly elected Chairperson of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the United States of America (USA), Vivian Maame Aba Dadzie has congratulated delegates for successfull for conference and assured them of unity towards victory 2020.

At the end of keenly contested election held at Atlanta Conference Center on Saturday, October 20, 2018, Vivian Dadzie emerged victorious polling 989 votes to beat her main contestant Lawrence Osei who had 250 votes.

Speaking to the media after the elections, the Chairperson elect, Vivian Dadzie expressed joy for the confidence reposed in her and promised to work closer with other executives.

She pledged her total commitment to liaise with the NDC members in Ghana in order to build a united front to win back the presidential seat in 2020.

He also used the opportunity to plead with all party faithfuls in the USA is including the contestants to forge ahead in peace and unity and work hard to recapture the seat in 2020 elections.

She thanked God for the successful conference "We first and foremost thank God for the successful conference. The victory is a victory for NDCUSA and I am so grateful".

She added "I also thank Atlanta for hosting us and such a remarkable conference. Even though there were numerous challenges leading to this historic conference, you (Atlanta) undoubtedly delivered".

She revealed "This is certainly a collective victory and a hard-fought campaign in the sense that the participants who both voted for and against me belong to the same family; hence we are one".

"It is also a victory to our democratic practice, values and principles as against tyrannical and arbitrary imposition of leaders", she said.

She used the opportunity to ask all NDC members to come together and work as a family and she also promised to be a Chairperson for all.

"Now it's the time to hold together to heal the wounds and bridge the division amongst us. I therefore pledge to be a chairperson for all the NDC members in the USA. Now is the time for us to come together as one United Akatamanso family", she assured.

She, therefore, congratulated her competitor for a productive competition.

"I wish to congratulate Comrade Lawrence Osei Appiah for such a keen and productive competition".

She added "To all contestants, this is certainly not the end but a new beginning for us all. To those who were unsuccessful, I call upon you all to join hands, so we can all work together to build a formidable Chapter and note there will be another opportunity".

"Indeed, I and the entire party will need your expertise as part of our quest to restructure the party for victory 2020", she appealed.

She consoled "As a matter of fact, electoral competition is part of the processes of deepening and consolidating democratic practice at the intra or inter party levels. Now it is time to manage and transform our differences".

She said "Please permit me to thank the Elections Committee of our great NDC-USA for organizing such a fair, free and transparent elections. Indeed, you provided electoral structures and systems that created equal space for all contestants. Your sterling job in managing the electoral processes contributed to the zero acrimony at the polls".

"Now the long and arduous road to steering and rebuilding the chapter and hence the party has begun", she stated.

She admitted "I am fully aware that the journey won’t be smooth, however, the pursuit of this mission is very fundamental to ensuring the relevance of our great NDC in the USA as a vehicle of change and to transform the lives of Ghanaians".

"As I reckon with the herculean task ahead, I need your collective support to create a robust and resilient chapter structures with a united front to support the national party", she assured.

She pledged "Fellow Comrades kindly let me assure you that your overwhelming votes for me will not be in vain. Certainly, your cherished and priceless votes constitute a constant call on me to stay on course and grounded to achieve our collective goals. In the coming days or weeks, I will initiate the necessary consultation process on core issues".

She expressed appreciation "I would like to take this opportunity to thank my campaign team and the team that surrounded me for a great work done. It is my fervent prayer that we will not relax on the quest to seek lasting solution to the myriad of problems that plague the chapter. You all rock! I feel proud to have such a team work on my behalf".

She added "Once again, thank you very much for electing me as your leader. May God abundantly bless you all, l trust most of you have reached your destinations by now and to those who are yet to leave l wish you all a pleasant trip back to your various destinations".

She outlined her vision for the party;

1. I will mobilize NDC-USA chapter towards 2020 Victory.

2. I will set up NDC fundraiser committee in USA.

3. I will resource and empower NDC-USA branches.

4. I will empower NDC -USA Chapter for effective mobilization torwards ROPAL if implemented.

5. I will create opportunity available for all members of NDC-USA Chapter.

6. I will enforce Unity,accountability and Transparency.

7. I will liaise with NDC party-Ghana NEC and FEC.

8. Each NDC branch in USA shall adopt a branch in Ghana for exchange workshops.

9. I will restore lost glory of NDC-USA chapter.

10. Recognition, motivation and empowerment will be given to each NDC branch executives in USA.

LIST OF NDC USA NEWLY ELECTED EXECUTIVES

Chairperson:

Vivian Maame Aba Dadzie

Vice chairpersons:

1. Jennifer Nanfuri

2. Kwesi Asinor

3. John Duah

4. Seth Ato Essel

5. Noble Alexander III

Secretary:

Steve Dei

Deputy Secretary Admin:

Pius Opoku

Deputy Secretary Media:

Ebenezer Ofori Anim

Organizer:

Evans Asigbee

Deputy Organizer:

Comfort Ogola ( Unopposed )

Treasurer:

Faith Ababio-Twi

Deputy Treasurer:

Gordon Silas Mensah

Women's Organizer:

Janet Akwele Wilson

Deputy Women's Organizer:

Hanatu Cash

Youth Organizer:

Emmanuel Issah Abudu

Deputy Youth Organizer:

Espoir Yaw Ajakwa

Communication Officer:

Kingsley E K Mortey

Deputy Communication Officer:

Kamal Mustapha

Source: Daniel Kaku