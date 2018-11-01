Woman Burns Sister In-Law

The Police in Berekum in the Brong Ahafo Region have arrested a woman called Charity Konama for attempting to kill her sister-in-law, Patience Pomaa, 30, by setting her on fire in order to have access to her biological child.

Charity Konama was arrested by neighbours and handed over to the police after pouring a gallon of petrol on her sister-in-law in order to kill her.

Her shouts for help drew the attention of neighbours who arrested Charity.

The incident happened at Senase in the Berekum Municipality of the Brong Ahafo Region yesterday.

DAILY GUIDE's sources in the area explained to the paper that Charity had issues with the victim's brother, who is now deceased.

Sources explained that Charity separated from the man before he died and left the child, who was then one and half years, with him.

According to reports, the man fell ill and died later but he entrusted the child into the care of his sister.

However, after the death of the man, Charity asked Pomaa to give the child to her but she vehemently refused to do so.

“Charity tried to kill Pomaa in order to have access to the child so she bought a gallon of petrol to set her on fire to enable her have access to the child. On day, Charity learnt Pomaa had gone to school with the child so she laid ambush on the road. Upon seeing her, she managed to pour the petrol on her and set fire to her”, a source disclosed.

The police, who were subsequently called, rushed her to Berekum Holy Family Hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment.

Spokesman for the Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Augustine Oppong Charity, told DAILY GUIDE that the suspect is currently in police custody assisting in investigations.