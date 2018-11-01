Krobo Youth Inaugurates School

A YOUTH Association, Kloma Gbi, that aims to champion developmental projects and speak for the Krobo state in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region, has commissioned a 3-unit classroom block with modern facilities in the area.

Kloma Gbi decided to embark on a project dubbed “OWIM” which literally means 'our widow's mite' to rescue teachers and pupils of Kpong Presby Junior High School from a deathtrap classroom block in the school.

The former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, who chaired the event, commended Kloma Gbi for their remarkable leadership skills shown throughout the entire Kroboland. He pledged to support the group with GH¢ 5,000.00 to immediately lunch a campaign to replace the primary block of Kpong Presby which is currently in a dilapidated state.

He stated: “The development of our respective communities is not entirely the responsibility of government; members of the communities also hold a duty to ensure that they support the communities, particularly the needy”.

He was quick to parry the perception that both present and past governments have neglected the Krobo state, adding that “if anybody thinks a government can satisfy the entire needs of a community then that person has a wrong view of what a community is because a community is a self-government where individual men and women aid and protect their communities”.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Kloma Gbi Ing Padi Philip Tetteh expressed his heartfelt appreciation on behalf of the association to all stakeholders who responded positively to the 'Owim' project. He entreated the youth to play active roles in the developmental issues of Kroboland.

Simon Kweku Tetteh, MCE for Lower Manya Krobo Municipality, also lauded the efforts of Kloma Gbi. He entreated other youth groups to emulate the shining example of Kloma Gbi. He pledged to support the future projects of Kloma Gbi.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr. Prosper Elolo Adikpe, expressed his profound gratitude to Kloma Gbi for eliminating the deathtrap building for both teachers and pupils in the school.