Agric Minister Commended

THE ASANTE Mampong Paramount Chief, Daasebre Osei Bonsu, has heaped praises on the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

According to the traditional leader, the Minister of Agric has displayed positive leadership style ever since he assumed his duties some months ago.

He indicated that Dr. Afriyie Akoto's numerous positive initiatives have the tendency of boosting food production in the country.

He particularly lauded the agric minister and for that matter government for introducing the famous 'Planting for Food and Jobs' programme.

The paramount chief noted that the policy could lead to massive food production and also help provide jobs for the citizenry, especially the energetic youth.

He therefore entreated the public, notably those who live in the rural communities to offer their unflinching support for the programme.

The Asante Mamponghene gave an assurance that he would readily support the minister's initiatives in his traditional authority so that they would be a huge success.

He was speaking when Dr. Afriyie Akoto led a team from his ministry to visit Asante Mampong as part of his nationwide tour of farming communities.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto, in his succinct remarks, said government believes that the agric sector, especially farming, is crucial to a prosperous future for the country.

In this regard, he disclosed that government had decided to invest heavily in the agric sector so that there would be abundance of food for the people.

The minister disclosed that the number of farmers that have shown interest in the Planting for Food and Jobs policy keeps increasing at an alarming rate.

According to him, the number of patronage that the government's programme had enjoyed so far clearly shows that the policy has been welcomed.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto entreated the masses to support all the government's numerous interventions in the agric sector in order to help boost sustainability.