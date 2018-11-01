Taxi Driver Inserts Fingers Into Vagina Of Three Children

Three girls have been allegedly defiled by a man at Susuanso in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Kwabena Asenso, a taxi driver believed to be in his forties, is alleged to have inserted his hand in the vagina of the children aged between 9 and 11 years, on different occasions.

Speaking to Joy News’ Precious Semevoh, one of the girls said: “he called me to send me on an errand after school and when I got to his room he asked me to stroke his penis and after [that] he inserted his hands in my vagina.”

She said that Asenso had done that to her on four different occasions usually in his car or his room.

Another girl said the man called her to his room when she was playing and inserted his fingers into her vagina while the other girl alleged that suspect penetrated her after asking her to stroke his penis.

According to the young girls Asenso had threatened to kill them if they talked to anyone about the ordeal.

“I opened up about the incident when nurses asked me what was wrong after I was rushed to the hospital when I fell ill,” one of the girls said.

Another girl revealed that “I spoke to a friend who in turn told my mother about the assault.”

Asenso is currently in the police cells at the Regional Command in the Brong Ahafo Region.

“This assault has brought lots of complications for the children and unfortunately my child is not the first to be a victim of Asenso’s behaviour thus he should be sanctioned to serve as a deterrent to others,” one parent told Joy News.