Pilot Training Academy Coming Soon

The Government, through the Aviation Ministry, is making plans to establish a pilot training academy in the country.

This, according to Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda, forms part of efforts in making Ghana the aviation hub of West Africa.

Mr. Adda disclosed this on Tuesday when the acting US Ambassador to Ghana, Chris Lamora, paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Accra.

The minister said government would partner stakeholders from the US, China and other countries to establish the academy and comprehensively develop Ghana's aviation infrastructure.

During the brief meeting, Mr. Adda spoke about efforts being made to achieve President Akufo-Addo's dream of making Ghana the aviation hub of West Africa.

He disclosed that the ministry had engaged key stakeholders in the sector, including South African Airways, Emirates Airlines, Passion Air, Egypt Air, Air France, among others, to find ways of providing a home-based carrier for Ghana.

With the completion of the Kotoka International Airport's Terminal 3, Terminal 1 and 2, the Kumasi Airport, Tamale Airport, among others, Ghana is in the position to serve about nine million air passengers annually,” the minister said.

He added that more efforts must be made to further build on the current infrastructure in the sector.

Mr. Adda stressed that partnership is critical in achieving the president's vision, saying the ministry was ready to take advantage of resources in the US.

He encouraged the acting Ambassador to bring onboard expertise from the US to help Ghana develop its aviation sector.

He stressed the need to have a “strategic” airport in the western part of Ghana to boost oil exploration, adding that government was working with the airlines to fly to Ho in the Volta Region.

On his part, the Ambassador thanked Mr Adda for the warm reception and pledged to support training in aircraft in Ghana on behalf of the US Government.

He also offered to help Ghana in the purchase of quality aircraft for the new home-based carrier to fly its flag.

He expressed satisfaction with infrastructure development in the country's aviation sector.