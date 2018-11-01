65 Imported Products Fail To Meet Standards Test

A total of 45 electrical products and 20 footwear products failed the standardization test of Ghana Standard Authority (GSA).

The electrical cables included flexible cables, LED, stranded cables, extension cables, LED panel light, LED strobe light, CFL with its accompanying brand names such as DC Lamps, Sunflower, High Power, Aei, Tao, Shenyan, Energy Light Series, LED light Bulb Tungsram Lims, Super Trado, CCTV, Royal Bulb, IGWE and Megerle.

Professor Alex Dodoo, Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), speaking at a media conference to announce the products, said a lot of the products did not pass the standardization test.

He said the Authority has the mandate to protect the public interest and promote legal businesses in the country.

He said to inform the public properly, GSA had removed such products from the market and would continue to do so until all sub-standard products leave the market.

He said destroying fake products was a more laudable measure to tackle the influx of poor electrical cables on the Ghanaian market, as compared to the shutdown of illegal businesses.

The Director-General said his outfit was determined to fight any fake businesses operating within the Ghanaian market space, encouraging citizens to offer information on such perpetrators.

Kofi Kapito, Executive Director of CPA, expressed excitement with the move and said he had been reassured that a regulator was discharging its duties effectively.

He said the decision was in the interest of the public.

Mr Kapito called on the public to stop the attitude of encouraging illegal businesses to strive in the country.

He also pleaded with the public to report the bad guys who were doing illegal business to the GSA.

It said the Authority was deeply concerned about the presence of substandard electrical products on the market.

“We wish to assure consumers that the Authority is taking whatever steps it can within the legal and regulatory framework to tackle specific quality-related issues.

The statement, therefore, urged all consumers to visit the GSA website to access the list of electrical products approved by the GSA as of September 30, 2018.