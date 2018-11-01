Akufo-Addo Confident Of A Prosperous Africa

President Akufo-Addo has urged member states of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to set their sights higher and help build a prosperous Africa with equal opportunity for all.

Addressing the 18th OECD International Forum on Africa, in Paris, France yesterday, President Akufo-Addo noted that the time has come for the OECD and Africa to establish a relationship based on trade and investment co-operation.

This, the President explained is because, Africa is rich in many natural resources and also possesses half of the world's uncultivated arable land which could yield enormous benefits in the provision of foodstuffs, and diversified agro-based economic activities and that could form the base for processing industries and allied downstream manufacturing industries.

Additionally, he indicated that Africa has a youthful and growing labour force, which when empowered, with access to education and skills training, would constitute a very powerful tool for economic development in Africa and the world.

President Akufo-Addo added that with Africa's population of some 1.2 billion, expected to increase to 2 billion people in 20 years, this represents a huge market that exporters in OECD countries could compete for, with significant potential employment and income impacts in those countries.

“So, there are tremendous opportunities for shared prosperity for OECD and African countries in Africa's rapid economic growth and transformation,” he added.

With Africa's infrastructure needs amounting to some $170 billion a year, with a financing gap of some $108 billion, the President explained that investments in areas of infrastructural development and skills training for Africa's youth will help the continent leverage its natural and human resources for rapid inclusive growth and economic transformation.

Secondly, President Akufo-Addo urged the OECD to simplify its processes, particularly for infrastructure projects, stating that processes for accessing funds, within member countries of the OECD, have become very cumbersome.

As a result of this cumbersome process, the President said African countries are beginning to turn to other sources, explaining that set against the slow and cumbersome OECD processes, and in the light of Africa's desire for rapid progress, these other sources are very attractive.

“A clear solution is to simplify and expedite the OECD processes, while maintaining transparency. Currently, the processes for developing and financing infrastructural projects are developed by OECD institutions to reflect your concerns, with little inputs from African countries to reflect our concerns and aspirations,” he added.

Thirdly, President Akufo-Addo advocated the establishment of a joint Africa-OECD Technical Committee to design procedures for processing infrastructural projects in Africa, including public-private projects (PPPs); procedures that take into consideration the concerns of both parties.

“My Government will like to initiate the discussion on constituting the joint Technical Committee in consultation with others, such as the African Union (AU) Commission, the OECD Development Centre, the ADB, the World Bank, the Compact with Africa (CWA), and the African Centre for Economic Transformation (ACET) in Accra, which has been helping coordinate peer-learning among the CWA countries,” the President said.

“I am very encouraged by Germany's CWA initiative which should be strongly supported and emulated by all OECD countries. I am also equally encouraged by the recent enactment by the U.S. Congress of the “Better Utilization of Investment Leading to Development Act (the 'BUILD Act')”, which creates a strong and well-capitalized (US$60 billion) Development Finance Institution, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (USIDFC) to help finance and help build prosperity in low and middle-income countries,” he said.

The President noted that Africa welcomes and commends this new boldness and renewed ambition in the United States to support prosperity outside her shores, and, as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) puts it, “to build a self-reliant Africa”.

“We look forward to working closely with them. We urge other OECD countries to follow suit and strengthen their existing efforts in this regard,” he added.