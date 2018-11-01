George Andah Undertakes Medical Outreach In Awutu Senya West

The Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West MP, George Andah has organized a medical outreach for some communities in his constituency.

Mr. Andah and his team kicked off the ‘Power To Do More’ medical outreach last week.

About 2000 constituents in Awutu, JeiKrodua/Papase, Obrachire, and Bawjiase.

Constituents were treated for various ailments by medical professionals from Ghana, the St. Paul’s Mission of the Coptic Orthodox Church and staff of the District Health Directorate.

This activity which ended on Monday 29th October 2018, followed a similar engagement that was carried out in other parts of Awutu Senya West, this June.

“In June, we heard that the team had visited Beraku and other towns. We were eagerly waiting for our turn when the news came through the information centers and announcements at church. We are happy with the medical attention and free medication. Some of my friends have even received spectacles”, a resident of Obrachire said.

Mr. Andah, in turn, affirmed his readiness to keep improving the living conditions of his people.

“In Awutu Senya West, we continue to be committed to bringing proper healthcare to the doorsteps of all our constituents. I continue to strive to ensure each constituent experiences the benefits of the change we voted for”, he said.