Dismissed Vice-Chancellor Of The University Of Education, Winneba (UEW) And Others, Returning To Their Homes, And Not To UEW!

Per the latest Supreme Court decision regarding the quashing of the Winneba High Court default judgment, nowhere in the ruling did the Supreme Court ordered the reinstatement of the dismissed Vice-Chancellor (VC) and his looting brigade.

Therefore, the decision of the Governing Council of UEW to dismiss Prof. Avoke and his equally corrupt and short-sighted associates, still stands.

It would be recalled that in the previous Supreme Court decision, quashing the Winneba High Court ruling on procedural grounds, the Supreme Court made it succinctly clear that its decision did NOT affect the Governing Council’s actions whatsoever! This is why Prof. Avoke and his marauding ‘assassins’, couldn’t return to their posts at UEW after the said ruling in December 2017.

Similarly, in so far as the Supreme Court ruling on 31st October 2018, touched only on the Winneba High Court judgment and NOT, the UEW Governing Council’s decision to dismiss Prof. Avoke and the others, which was based on the Governing Council’s Fact Finding Committee’s Report, the Governing Council’s decision to dismiss them, is untouched!

Let me refresh readers minds by posing this rhetorical question: The then interdicted officials, including Prof. Avoke, were asked to step aside by the Governing Council of UEW to pave way for an Independent Investigation, prior to the Supreme Court ruling of 20th December 2017. Did Prof. Avoke and his ‘marauding hyenas’, return to their positions at UEW after that earlier Supreme Court decision quashing the Winneba High Court judgment?

It is submitted without a shred of doubt, that Prof. Avoke and his foot soldiers, are only returning to their homes to continue brooding over the harm they inflicted on themselves, but definitely NOT to UEW!!

Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(son of an upright peasant farmer)