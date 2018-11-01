Bank Your Hopes On Alhaji Huudu Yahaya As National Chairman For Victory 2020

Political office holding often requires the right calibre to steer the affairs of a given party and that will go to determine the future of it's survival or effectiveness. The right to elect political leadership is entrusted into the hands of the masses that form core officers within the party and have attained certain requirements set forth by a party and backed by a constitution within the party.

The few officers within, make and take decisions for the larger core.It's therefore imperative for any decision taken by this smaller number to represent the larger interests and aspirations of the party people.

November 17th, presents an opportunity for our party delegates to right the wrongs that put NDC back to opposition. It's a period to choose who possesses the magic wand to be able to sew the leaking umbrella for future generations.

November 17th as National Delegates Conference, is to elect our National Officers , particularly, the chairmanship position, that will need a person with a gradual rise through bottom- up the ladder and not necessarily for the big names, highest bidder or any unorthodox and non-political consideration . The gauge should be focused on who's well-rounded and balanced a peson who knows the political turf to be able to handle delicate party issues, especially, for this topmost chairmanship position in the party. It will need somebody who passes lots of political acumen in order to wisthand the pressures that is characteristic of our present day politics .

As explained above, party delegates have to put these luming realities on their minds to make a decision on who best fits for the job. Delegates must remember the task ahead of the party that's so arduously pronounced concerning cracks and distrust within the party as a result of the 2016 defeat suffered by the party.

Amongst the names that popped up and cleared by the party to compete in the chairmanship race, Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, clearly, and by all standards, overshadowed all of those in comparative political party analysis and on the job experience. He is well - grounded in petty party issues, grass- rooted , nationally -groomed, and a player in the game for decades who can understand the difficulties facing the party's today than all other candidates.

For the avoidance of doubt in the minds of our newly elected executives, who might not be privy to whom Alhaji Huudu Yahaya is, below is the short memoir of him:

* First Gen. Secretary of NDC

* Vice National Chairman to date

* Chairman of Conflict Resolution of NDC

* Northern Regional Secretary of PNDC

There's some obvious challenge standing ahead of the party which is the well-organised incumbent government ( NPP), with the state machinery and the media cabal behind it that will pose a serious threat to NDC's comeback. Another litmus test the party has to overcome is apathy and 1 million votes deficit hanging and dangling on the party's head.

There's, therefore,the need to elect a chairman, who's tested and tried. A chairman who's a unifier to unify the rank and file, mend cracks within the party and rally all around under one party for the battle ahead.

Alhaji Huudu Yahaya is an electic leader, who's gained complementary insights into NDC's party structures, workings and the NPP's inner workings and strategies employed along the years and can break those chains for victory 2020.

As the grassroots man, his leadership will see party footsoldiers at the forefront of affairs bringing all onboard and making sure that governance is brought to the feet of the party commoners as it is used to be, letting the grassroots own the party .

In order to realise these dreams of winning power back, owning the party, instilling probity and accountability , bringing all onboard, unifying the party and champion grassroots cause , delegates must not look anywhere than picking Alhaji Huudu Yahaya to forestall their years of wishes.

The 2020 election is either make or break for the NDC as a party. Should the opposition NDC loses 2020, that means the party has to go through a painstaking and harrowing experiences of rebuilding the party at scratch and that will not auger well for the grassroots yearning for power to advance their future political careers of serving the party.

Delegates across the country must rise up to the occasion, root for Alhaji Huudu Yahaya for the National Chairmanship bid so that our lost identity,future and hopes as party people will again rekindled and restored .