MTN Ghana Is Company Of The Year At Maiden Ghana Business Awards

Accra October 30, 2018 - MTN Ghana, the leading telecommunications service provider has been adjudged Company of the Year at the maiden edition of the Ghana Business Awards organized by Globe Productions.

MTN Ghana received two other prestigious awards – Telecom Company of the Year and Mobile Money Service of the Year. In addition, the former CEO for MTN Ghana now Vice President of MTN Southern and East Africa and Ghana (SEAGHA) Region, Mr. Ebenezer Twum-Asante was adjudged CEO of the Year.

At the end of the event, MTN received four awards, being the highest number of awards received by any company at the maiden edition. MTN was recognized for the significant role it played in the growth and development of the business sector in Ghana.

Commenting on the awards, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh said, “I am pleased that the MTN team continues to show exemplary leadership in every aspect of the business, ensuring we stay competitive in business while providing exceptional services to our customers. The conferring of the four awards reaffirms MTN's commitment to excellence and providing convenient, affordable and innovative mobile telecommunication products and services to all Ghanaians.”

“We are very excited about this recognition - this will inspire us - and we commit to taking the business to the next level in the years ahead. We thank our customers, stakeholders and shareholders for the continued support and loyalty to the MTN brand.

The Ghana Business Awards is an awards event that recognizes and rewards excellence across all sectors in Ghana. The Awards seeks to provide a platform to recognize individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of their business sector while recognizing the key functions within the sector that promote growth and sustainability. This is the premier event in Ghana.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.