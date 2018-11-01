John Mahama, Indeed Any Idiot Can Borrow, But...

John Mahama, your statement in this regard was just on point. Actually, you proved your idiocy when you borrowed so much to bloat our national debt from the eight billion US Dollars that you inherited from President Kufuor to about thirty billion at the time of handing over power to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

You upped your idiocy a few notches when you borrowed just to service the interest accrued on the billions already borrowed. Then you borrowed one hundred and seventy five million USD ostensibly to improve the lives of Ghanaians only to squander it on electoral researches because you were fearsome of defeat, which you rightly suffered. Again, it was said that you borrowed to keep on drinking and doping with the hope that you would forget the incompetence of your rule. See your misery?!

You were about selling Ghana’s bauxite to your brother for pittance in order to realise the dream of a dynastical lineage. Of course, and Alex Mould, who had your blessings to circumvent parliament and source a seven million US Dollar loan that he has thus far been unable to account for, reasonably and sensibly! You borrowed money of which you took a hefty one billion US Dollar chunk for the resurfacing of the Accra roads. The blasphemy in this is that less than one quarter of the roads were tackled, and those that were received an ugly redo the finality of it that looked like a professional bleacher suffering the sickening effects of misapplication.

Remember? Oh no you won’t, after all you are a “Ghanaian with a short memory”!

You combed the world for money. You see, it is not only the borrower, who can be an idiot, the lenders who gave money to your thieving government were also idiots for not doing due diligence to find out that Ali Baba was your student! You borrowed billions, some of which you channeled through Joseph Siaw Agyepong under the pretext of collecting trash and spraying the villages and bushes. Our neighbourhoods still smell from the garbage, and mosquitoes are killing more Ghanaians now than before because the incompetent Jospong was drunk in the stench of your corruption.

For the better part of your full four year term in office, you chased after the Chinese for a 3 billion US Dollar loan, which did not materialise. The Chinese realised that you were going to buy properties in Israel, UAE, Far East and elsewhere, so they withdrew after getting stiffed nine hundred thousand US Dollars. So you see, any idiot can borrow, indeed, and you borrowed, dear Incompetent One!

Conversely, Nana Akufo-Addo’s government borrowed in order to put in place social intervention programmes that have so far been successful in alleviating poverty, bringing employment to the teeming graduates and non-graduates. The NPP government launched Frees SHS, admirably and successfully, which you promised to cancel in your dreams! Sierra-Leone and Liberia have since emulated our dear country. With Akufo-Addo we are always winners and leaders. With you, we are always trailers and losers! In fact, instead of selling Ghana’s bauxite to your comrade-in-thievery, Nana Akufo-Addo’s government is working on a win-win arrangement that will maintain our sovereignty over Ghana’s bauxite reserves as we dictate the pace. You see, that is the difference!

Yet in order to camouflage your incompetence, your NDC party sewed nurses’ uniforms and gave them to the doves and pigeons to demonstrate for jobs. In fact, Frank Asiedu, aka Protozoa, Political Director at the Office of the Chief of Staff, shot your propaganda down when he recognised Ernesto Yeboah of the CPP addressing the NDC DDs (Disgraced Demonstrators)

So yes, any idiot can borrow, but not every borrower is an idiot!

This statement stands true especially when your incompetence has been tried and tested as authentically a John Mahama signature, against wisdom, vision, and a sense of bearing and good judgment, that being a Nana Akufo-Addo style of honour!

TIO, The Incompetent One, save yourself the embarrassment by thinking your words through next time. I know you cannot think, but please try!