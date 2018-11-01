Corruption Conference Coming Up

A policy think tank, African Governance Law (AGL), would, on November 22, 2018, hold a conference on the 'African Economic Liberation from the Grip of Captivity, Corruption and NO-GO Barrier Conference' at the International Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

The conference is expected to be graced by the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Akufo-Addo, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Shi Ting Wang, ex-President John Dramani Mahama, Aliko Dangote, and the Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Dr. Robert K. Glah of the London School of Economics and Political Science will be in attendance to deliver a speech on “What are the Fundamental Human Rights and Freedoms? Protection of foreign capital investments in Africa and in the African single Market.”

The issue to be deliberated on is “Managing the African economies for growth and development, and the liberation of African agriculture and industries in the African Single Market under the constitution of the African Union 2000, and the annual financial budgeting for development under the international of law and development of human right capital and protection of foreign capital investments.”

The occasion, would also serve as an opportunity to launch the AGL under the theme “Liberating the African economics from the grip of captivity, corruption and no-go economic barriers by education and law enforceable rule of law for Monumental agriculture and industrial prosperity in the African single market.”

The information was contained in a media release issued by AGL to invite prospective professionals, hoping to enhance and expand their education and skill, and to be a liberation fight of African economies from the grip captivity and no-go barriers that are visible and invisible.

And, also discuss how to achieve an African Single Market by January 1, 2022, in order to lift Africa from crisis and extreme poverty.

It then entreated: “All African Ambassadors and High Commissioners in Accra, Africa and abroad are hereby informed to advise their nationals to register to attend the historic African Economic Liberation Conference.”

One of the motivation factors of this conference was how to promote democratic elections of technocrats to lead, run, manage, and control the African Union and the Regional Communities (RECs) under the ceremonial leadership of the African heads of state, as well as national presidential and parliamentary elections.

To address unemployment, which is gradually becoming a security threat to nations, it suggested “promoting of quality education as a springboard for developing human capital for industrialisation and employment creation in Africa…”

This, the non-governmental organisation argued would help with the eradication of poverty and diseases from the continent, and prolong life quality and expectancy, end hunger, build resilient cities and communities and combat climate change.