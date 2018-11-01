Drone Failed To Expose Armed Robbers

Following three robberies that happened within seven days in parts of Tema, some residents have questioned the use of the Phantom Three Drone, which assisted the police to make some arrests, after its introduction a couple of months ago.

The drone, which residents were told would operate 24 hours, was introduced by the former Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Nana Asoma Hinneh to stop criminals in their tracks.

On Friday October 26, 2018, gun men attacked fuel attendants at a filling station and a restaurant (name withheld) at Community 8 and made away with huge sales.

On Sunday October 28, three young men on two motorbikes, in broad daylight raided a pharmacy (name withheld) at Community 4 and bolted with some cash and products.

Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footages captured how the incident happened.

The last robbery happened at a hotel (name withheld) at Community 8, and the robbers again succeeded in escaping with their booty.

In all the three cases, the robbers hid their pistols and wore hoods to conceal their faces.

The Tema Regional Police Command has remained tight-lipped about the robberies.

When contacted on the matter, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Darkwah, the Tema Regional Command Public Relations Officer said: “The Command is holding a meeting on the security situation in Tema and will soon come out with a press release.

He went on to caution against commentaries on the issue, saying: “Security issues are delicate.”