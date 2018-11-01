Kpone Assembly Blows GH¢139,737 On Refreshments

Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency are calling on government to probe the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly, Solomon Tetteh Appiah, over alleged frivolous expenditure.

The Assembly's Financial Statement as at August 31, 2018, signed by Bright Ametepe, Municipal Finance Officer, and Michael Owusu Amoako, Municipal Co-ordinating Director, a copy of which is in the possession of The Chronicle, reveals how the Assembly had unreasonably spent its revenue.

For example, on Page 13 of the Kpone-Katamanso Assembly September 31, 2017, Trial Balance, GH¢75,210.30 was spent on fuel, when the Assembly had taken its senior staff off fuel allocations.

Before this new administration took over, the Assembly spent GH¢20,000 on fuel allocations for its staff, including senior staff.

With problems of deplorable roads, poor sanitation and unhygienic sources of water, the Assembly splurged GH¢139,737.83 on refreshments and allowances. This is contained on Page 15 of the financial report.

On the same Page 15 of its January 31, 2018 Trial Balance, the Assembly spent GH¢103,373.60 on an end of year party, and another GH¢11,280 on entertainment and refreshments. This means the assembly spent a whopping GH¢254,390 on both refreshments and entertainment.

Despite Nana Addo's directive that no appointee of his government should travel abroad, the Kpone-Katamanso Assembly's June 31, 2018 Trial Balance, Page 10, states that it paid

GH¢24,030 as travelling allowances to unidentified members.

Last, but not the least, the Assembly, according to its July 31, 2018 Page 20 Trial Balance, spent GH¢130,817,290 in grading some unidentified selected roads.

None of the spending in the Trial Balance mentioned the direct beneficiary, and having been informed by the illicit financial flows at the Kpone-Katamanso Assembly, under the watch of Solomon Appiah, Samuel Osae, Kpone-Katamanso New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Communication member, told The Chronicle that he would petition President Akufo-Addo, the Special Prosecutor and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to thoroughly investigate the Kpone-Katamanso Assembly and the MCE.

“The NPP and Nana Addo campaigned for change and charged us to be citizens and not spectators. Therefore, as vigilant citizens, we are hereby drawing his attention to the wanton corruption at the Kpone-Katamanso Assembly, and how the MCE he gave us is supervising the act,” Samuel Osae said.

Several attempts made by The Chronicle to get the MCE's side of the story proved futile. The paper called Solomon Tetteh Appiah last week to get his side of story, but after explaining why the call was placed, the MCE told this reporter that he was busily attending to more pressing issues and hanged up.

Subsequent calls to him were not successful, and this compelled the reporter to visit the assembly on Friday, October 26, 2018 to speak to the MCE personally, but could not meet him.

The paper subsequently sent a text message to him on Monday, October 29, 2018. The text reads: 'Hi sir, this is Inusa Musah, The Chronicle Newspaper. After several attempts to reach you to hear your reaction on allegations that your assembly, KKMA, has allegedly 'chopped' funds, have been unsuccessful, I send to you this message to respond by noon today, or I go ahead with the publication.'

As at the time of going to press last night, the MCE had still not responded to this text message.