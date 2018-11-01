Bonwire Kente Festival To Promote Traditional Kente Brand

The chiefs and people of Bonwire have launched this year's Kente Festival slated for December which ceremony coincided with the out-dooring of a new Kente brand christened “Unity brings Progress.”

Nana Bobie Ansah II, Bonwirehene, appealed to Ghanaians at the launch to patronise the original Bonwire clothes to serve as a source of income generation and improve revenue mobilisation in the country.

According to him, the Kente business has come to stay to absorb most of the unemployed youth as an avenue of job creation.

He also reminded the government to prioritise the road network work from the Kumasi Airport Roundabout to Bonwire, which is in a very deplorable state, compelling drivers traverse through Ejisu to go to Bonwire.

He noted that a facelift of the road network would help improve the Kente business in the area.

Nana Bobie Ansah also entreated the government to take steps to ban the importation of fake or inferior Kente clothes into the country, as a way of making the local Kente business viable.

Mr. Mathew Osei Prempeh, a representative of Mr. Akwasi Agyemang, Director of Ghana Tourist Board, challenged the people of Bonwire to adopt a new strategy to protect the Bonwire Kente brand, as other communities or group of people were competing in the Kente business.

He urged them to add other cultural values and activities to attract more tourists to the area, and thereby, add value to the Kente clothes from Bonwire.