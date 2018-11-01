Anas, Be A Brave Journalist And Stop Showing Regrets

I couldn’t believe reading this headline “I’m Not Happy About Kwesi Nyantakyi’s Downfall – Anas,” in the ModernGhana news. If this is true then, after all, you are not a brave journalist you want Ghanaians or the international community to know.

According to the publication you are not happy after FIFA handed a lifetime ban to former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi who was implicated in a bribery sting operation.

Anas, I must say that this is the second time you have disappointed me and I think I am not the only one who feels the same.

My first disappointment is about the recommendations at your website from two biggest criminals, Barack Obama and Bill Gates, responsible for the past and present Ebola epidemic which has claimed and still claiming lives in Congo.

As an investigative journalist, you followed your passion to expose the biggest corruption in Ghana’s soccer history. Now if you’ll sit down and begin to show regret, then what kind of a journalist are you? This is my second disappointment.

If the FIFA's adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has banned Kwasi Nyantakyi for life from all football-related activities, following your investigations should not be your business any longer to begin showing any remorse.

If you want to be respected by Ghanaians, be sincere and continue doing your job in an honest way.

Showing remorse after saving the entire nation from such a massive corruption which for decades has affected Ghana’s progress means you are taking risks as an investigative journalist, yet you fear for your life.

Probably, that's the reason you cover up the face, real intrepid journalists don't hide behind masks.