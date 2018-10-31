NHIS To Make Renewal Easier For The Public

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is set to roll out a nationwide e-renewal system for subscribers in December this year.

The system which is currently being piloted in Asuogyaman and the West Mamprusi districts would allow all beneficiaries to renew their membership via mobile phones.

The Authority said this would ultimately improve its efficiency and reduce the vast number of people who visit the NHIS district offices daily for renewals.

CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority Dr. Samuel Annor who spoke to the media today[Wednesday] at the Ayewaso district of NHIS on the development said NHIS subscribers can now renew their memberships from the comfort of their home.

“We had the option to either expand the number of offices we have or use technology to solve the problem; we opted for technology to solve the problem after looking at the cost implication. The e-renewal project which would be launched in the middle of December has already been piloted in two regions, and working effectively,” he said.

In August, President Akufo Addo also said the National Health Insurance scheme would be expanded to cover inmates in all prisons in the country.

The President further revealed that government plans are far advanced to ensure an increase in the number of medical personnel assigned to prisons in the country adding that “prisons infirmaries will be upgraded and adequately resourced.”

NHIS has run out of funds – CEO

Dr. Samuel Yaw Annor, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in June this year revealed the National health Insurance scheme had run out of operational funds.

Dr. Annor disclosed this during the Northern Regional forum on how to solve NHIS challenges, adding that the poor performance of the scheme was a security threat that needed to be addressed.

He appealed to the government to increase the VAT component of the NHIS from 2.5 percent to at least 3.5 percent so that the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) would have the needed funds to manage the scheme properly.