Election Petition, Power Crisis Created Gap Between My Gov't And NDC--Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has assured delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that he ensure there is no gap between the party’s executives and the government should the party win back power.

Mr Mahama gave the assurance on Wednesday when he addressed separate meetings with NDC delegates in Krowor, Ledzokuku, La-Dedekotopon, Odododiodoo and Ablekuma South constituencies as part of his five-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region.

He explained that the party, after winning the 2012 general elections, had a difficult period in office following the election petition by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Supreme Court, the energy crisis, stabilising the economy and keeping development projects ongoing.

“All these took a lot of government attention so if there was a gap between government and the party, then it is something we must learn a lesson from so that when we come back into office, we will work to make sure that no gap exists between the party executives and the government,” he assured.

He added that it is the party that makes a government and there must always be a working relationship between the two.

Mr Mahama said he was happy to see the renewed energy in the branches and structures of the NDC.

He also called for unity in the party to enable the NDC to win the 2020 general elections.

He further noted that disunity in some constituencies caused the NDC to lose parliamentary seats in the last elections.