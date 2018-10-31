NDC China Chapter Congratulates Newly Elected National Youth And Women Organizers

The NDC China Chapter congratulates the newly elected National Youth and Women Organizers of the NDC in the recently held National Youth and Women Conference on the 27th of October, 2018 at the Pentecost Convention Centre, Gomoa Fete.

The enthusiasm by our gallant youths and women at the conference is a clear indication that we are poised for NDC victory come 2020.

Our hardworking comrades who were unsuccessful over the weekend must continue to serve the party in the best of their abilities and that their time shall surely and eventually come. The overall winner is the NDC and we must come together for the achievement of our 2020 agenda. Our internal democratic culture has been strengthened once again.

The NDC China Chapter will support our newly elected National Youth and Women Organizers for victory 2020 and beyond.

The Victory of the NDC is coming again .......

From Victory unto victory the NDC shall lead a stable democracy, Ghana our strength in unity

Eyee Zuuu!! Eyee Zaaa!!!

Emefa Mia Mia Mia

Chapter Communications Directorate .