Joy News To Go Live With Full Coverage Of Historic 'Royal Visit'

Joy News TV will bring its viewers across Ghana and Africa live coverage of the four-day visit of the United Kingdom’s Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The feed will also be available to our global viewers via Myjoyonline.com as well as all Joy News social media handles.

Prince Charles and Camilla will arrive in Ghana on Friday November 2, as part of their historic tour of three African countries.

They will spend four days in Ghana (November 2-6) as part of the visit, which is at the request and on behalf of the British Government.

The Royal visit will also celebrate the U.K.'s dynamic, forward-looking partnerships with these Commonwealth nations on a range of shared priorities."

The tour is expected to highlight key themes between Ghana and Britian relations, including the importance of Commonwealth ties.

The couple will visit the Jubilee House for a State Banquet celebrating the ties between the UK and Ghana.

Their Royal Highnesses' will also be in Ghana's Second City of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region where they will confer with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Their trip to Ghana will be preceded by a similar visit on October 31 to The Gambia which was recently welcomed back into the Commonwealth.

Their Royal Highnesses' will depart Ghana for Nigeria on November 6 on the final stop of their tour.

In all three nations, Their Royal Highnesses' will take part in commemorative events to acknowledge the sacrifice made by Gambian, Ghanaian and Nigerian soldiers during the First and Second World Wars, and in more recent times during international peacekeeping missions.

The Prince of Wales's last official visit to Ghana was in March 1977. This will be The Duchess of Cornwall's first visit to Ghana.