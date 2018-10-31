Akufo-Addo Lauds Inflow Of Foreign Investment

President Akufo-Addo has said the show of interest by multinational companies in doing business in Ghana indicates that the country is on the path of progress.

According to him, the government has put in place adequate measures to attract more investors into the country hence the rush.

Speaking at the G-20 Africa Compact conference in Germany, the President said the decision by Siemens to set up an assembling plant in Ghana is suggestive that Ghana is the place to invest.

The soon to be announced the decision by Siemens to set up a base in Ghana and the project we have just out-doored are testaments of efforts my government are putting to creating the necessary environment for the private sector to flourish

We are not resting on our oars, we are continuing to work hard to attract domestic and international investments into Ghana so we can unleash the sense of enterprise, creativity, and innovation of the Ghanaian people.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said German conglomerate company, Siemens AG, which is the largest industrial manufacturing company in Europe, will soon announce its decision to establish a presence in Ghana.

Siemen's decision to set up the assembling plant comes after German car manufacturing giant, Volkswagen, to do same in Ghana soon.

G-20 conference

Additionally, at the G-20 conference, HL Hamburger Leistungsfutter GmbH, a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialist feeds and compound feeds in Germany, signed an 8 million Euro agreement to invest in Ghanaian company, Agricare Ltd.

The investment from HL Hamburger into Agricare comprises of full technology transfer in animal feed formulation and sales, and also help enable Agricare to utilize more locally produced raw materials in the formulation of feeds.

Whilst commending the German Chancellor, Frau Angela Merkel, for convening the conference, the President noted that Ghana is delighted with Germany's decision to re-orient its policy and relationship with Ghana, and, indeed, with Africa, from one based on aid to relations focused primarily on trade and investment co-operation.