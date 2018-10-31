‘Akufo-Addo Has Only Fullfilled Childhood Ambition'

Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of failing to fulfill campaign promises he made in the build-up to the 2016 general elections to Ghanaians.

According to him, President Nana Akufo-Addo has only fulfilled his childhood dream of wanting to become President and not improving the lives of Ghanaians.

“Clearly this President has fulfilled a childhood dream of becoming President; let's commend him. Let's thank God for him for becoming President, but I think one term is good enough,” he said.

Speaking in an interview with Godfred Akoto Boafo on Citi TV's Face to Face, he explained that President Nana Akufo-Addo and his appointees are living lavishly at the expense of Ghanaians.

“My constituents are still asking me; it is the second year, where is the one district, one factory? Where is the $2m per constituency? They are counting down; now the Minister says it has expired.”

“There are also other promises of how they will manage the economy, stabilize the currency, manage the fuel prices, they are building the fundamentals forever, and we are choking, and we are under excruciating hardships as they build the fundamentals, meanwhile what we see from their end is that they are living lavishly.”

He also cited the AMERI deal, and the recent Maritime Authority lunch scandal as proof that President Nana Akufo-Addo is not in control as President of the nation.

He says the current government is a huge disappointment.

Mahama has a better track record than President Akufo-Addo

Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa, who is endorses President Mahama's comeback, also described the NDC loss in the 2016 general election as a blessing in disguise as Ghanaians can compare between President Nana Akufo-Addo and Ex-President John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, Ex-President Mahama has a better track record than President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He explained that if given the chance in 2020, Mr. Mahama will be a more decisive leader than he was when he was President.

“John Mahama is bringing the benefit of hindsight, I think President Mahama will be more decisive; remember that it is one of the things he talks about in his own book, that he by nature is not that decisive; he did not strike the whip as he should. His vision for Ghana remains alive. He believes infrastructure will develop this country… I believe his vision is the vision we need for this country. He is a modern political leader who knows how to get the job done.” He added.